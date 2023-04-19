DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three arrests were made following a police chase in Dunkirk.

Early in the morning this past Thursday, Dunkirk police tried to stop a vehicle in the area of E. 7th Street and Columbus Avenue. It was around 1:40 a.m. and the vehicle didn’t have its lights on.

Police say the driver failed to stop and instead drove through the city before circling around a roundabout on Route 60 and heading back into Dunkirk. At one point, they say the suspect vehicle intentionally rammed a police vehicle, extensively damaging it.

According to police, the pursuit ended after 14 minutes when the suspect vehicle abruptly stopped at McKinley Avenue and W. 5th Street.

The three people inside subsequently got out and fled on foot, but were apprehended shortly after, police said.

The vehicle was found to have been stolen out of Buffalo days before. Property that was taken from another vehicle in Dunkirk earlier in the night was found inside, police say.

As a result, 19-year-old West Seneca resident Kenneth Craig was charged with numerous crimes. The parolee faces the following charges, in addition to 37 traffic tickets:

criminal possession of stolen property (two counts)

criminal mischief

unlawful fleeing of a police officer

reckless endangerment

obstructing governmental administration

criminal impersonation

resisting arrest

Craig’s passengers, Christopher Delosangeles, 18, and Marvin Royster, 21, both of Buffalo, were charged with criminal possession of stolen property, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

All three who were arrested were released and scheduled to appear in Dunkirk City Court at a later date.