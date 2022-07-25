DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Dunkirk, downed trees and power lines caused the closure of part of Route 5.

The closure began Sunday night and has lasted into the morning. Specifically, the road is shut down between Fizell and N. Serval Street.

For the time being, eastbound tractor trailer drivers are being asked to use Middle Road to get to Progress Drive and exit back to Route 5 using Harrington Road.

Westbound tractor trailer drivers are being asked to use Harrington Road to get to Progress Drive and exit back to Route 5 using Middle Road.

By Monday morning, there were still a handful of outages, but crews have been working to restore power.

Several trees snapped or completely uprooted in the area of Warsaw St and Rt. 5 pic.twitter.com/wfBIPOd6R6 — Chris (@CBNEWSPHOTOG) July 25, 2022

Photo courtesy of Paul on S. Warsaw Street

