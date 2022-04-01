DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three Dunkirk men were arrested following a search warrant conducted shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, Kevin Dejesus-Rivera, 30, Luis Torres, 36, and Edward Omar Pagan-Martinez, 38, were arrested after authorities found and seized 14.72 grams of crack cocaine and 1.2 grams of fentanyl, as well as a .22 caliber revolver with ammunition, over $1,000 cash and a stolen lockbox with personal documents and bonds inside, which was reportedly returned to its owner.

All three men were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, subdivisions 1 and 12, Class B felonies. They were arraigned on the charges in Dunkirk City Court and released on their own recognizance.

The search warrant was executed by the Sheriff’s office’s K9 division, two Dunkirk Police units, and the Southern Tier Regional and Jamestown Metro drug task forces and was reportedly conducted without incident.