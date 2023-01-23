DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Dunkirk Monday morning to announce that the city is getting a $10 million downtown revitalization grant.

Also announced, Wellsville and Lancaster are each getting $4.5 million in NY Forward Awards. Lancaster Mayor Lynne Ruda and Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler were in attendance for the announcement, along with Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas.

“I believe when it comes to Dunkirk, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Hochul said, going on to talk about more that can be done for waterfront communities.

“It’s almost like they don’t realize how cool they could actually be,” the Governor said.

Rosas and Ruda both referred to the funding their municipalities are receiving as a “game changer.” Rosas says that in the city’s plan, there are 10 different projects, including those for the city’s marina and a plan to bring Jamestown Community College’s presence into downtown Dunkirk.

A former music teacher and Lancaster native, Ruda says the village’s business district has never completely recovered since a series of fires destroyed a number of buildings in the 1960s.

“Growing up in that community, my memories are of vacant storefronts, empty streets, empty parking lots,” Ruda said. “I remember looking through the chainlink fence thinking ‘We deserve so much more than this. We have so much potential,’ but we couldn’t see the path forward.”

Ruda, praising Hochul’s attention to small communities, called her “a champion of the little guy.”

Shayler embraced his village’s size, saying “We are small-town America.” The village, which is the largest metropolitan area in Allegany County, has a population of about 4,500.

“We have a movie theater. We have a Texas hot restaurant that’s been in business for a hundred years. We have a number of things in Wellsville that say ‘We’re small and we like it,'” Shayler said.