DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hospital workers and elected officials will be coming together Thursday with concern over delays to the construction of a new Brooks Memorial Hospital.

They’re planning to rally in front of the current facility on Central Avenue in Dunkirk. A notice from 199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East said that “funding to build [a] new modern micro-hospital in Northern Chautauqua County [is] held up by [the] New York State Department of Health [for] more than 6 years while hospital workers continue to provide care at [the] aging and outdated facility.”

According to the far-reaching union, which represents more than 450,000 nurses and caregivers in the United States, plans to build the new hospital include a cost of roughly $71 million.

“Brooks-TLC was awarded a $57 million grant from Essential Healthcare Provider Support Program (EHCPSP) to build a new modern hospital and to convert TLC Lakeshore to an Ambulatory Destination Center specializing in chemical dependency,” they said.

A rally will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.