FORESTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sunday morning electrical fire caused damage to a building at Tri-County Country Club in Forestville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Officials said the fire started around 6 a.m., with several area fire departments responding.

After the fire was extinguished, an investigation determined that an electrical malfunction in the southeast corner of the building started the blaze, and it was thus ruled accidental.

Photos from a viewer shows damage done to what appears to be the golf course’s clubhouse and restaurant.

Photo: Jen Allison

