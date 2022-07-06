SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a fatal shooting in the Chautauqua County village of Sinclairville Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the scene on Reed Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. There, they found a man whom they took to UPMC Chautauqua, where he died.

“It does not appear this was a random act,” the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation into this is ongoing. No suspects were named, and the victim’s name was not released either.