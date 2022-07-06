SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a fatal shooting in the Chautauqua County village of Sinclairville Tuesday night.
Deputies responded to the scene on Reed Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. There, they found a man whom they took to UPMC Chautauqua, where he died.
“It does not appear this was a random act,” the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said.
The investigation into this is ongoing. No suspects were named, and the victim’s name was not released either.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.