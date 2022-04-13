BROCTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four individuals were arrested Wednesday following a several months-long investigation into drug sales in the Westfield and Brocton areas.

According to the Sheriff’s office, just before the execution of a search warrant Wednesday on John Street in the Village of Brocton, Shawn Conway, 43, had left the residence and was stopped for driving with a suspended license. He was detained and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl, both of which had reportedly been packaged for sales.

Upon execution of the search warrant, investigators found 8.12 ounces of cocaine, 4.84 ounces of fentanyl, 1.4 grams of meth and $447 in cash. They also located Savannah Dorsey-Carter, 22, and Donald Tolbert, 48, who had arrest warrants out of Westfield and Dunkirk, respectively.

Conway and Dorsey-Carter were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in both the first and second degrees, as well as criminal possession of drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Additionally, Conway is facing four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and a vehicle and traffic law violation of unlicensed operation, while Dorsey-Carter is facing two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Donald Tolbert, 48, was brought in on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Steven Andrews, 57, is facing a charge of criminal nuisance in the second degree for maintaining a residence where others engaged in unlawful conduct.

All four were taken to the Centralized Arraignment Program at the Sheriff’s jail.

The investigation was conducted by three Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office units: the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, SWAT and the Criminal Investigative Division, as well as Dunkirk Police.