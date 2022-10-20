POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, a driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Pomfret, according to New York State police.

The westbound vehicle on State Route 20 was being driven by 41-year-old Fredonia resident Mark Daniels. State police say his vehicle was moving “at a high rate of speed” when it went off the road at a curve.

“The Hyundai struck a fence and a tree stump off the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times,” police said.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

