POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, a driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in the Town of Pomfret, according to New York State police.
The westbound vehicle on State Route 20 was being driven by 41-year-old Fredonia resident Mark Daniels. State police say his vehicle was moving “at a high rate of speed” when it went off the road at a curve.
“The Hyundai struck a fence and a tree stump off the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times,” police said.
Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.