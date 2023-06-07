FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A boil water order has been issued for all of Village of Fredonia water customers, including those that live in the Town of Pomfret.

According to the the Chautauqua County Health Department, the water could contain harmful microbes after a disruption at the water treatment plant led to elevated levels of turbidity. The order will be in effect until further notice.

All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, and making coffee must be boiled to kill any bacteria that may be present. Bottled water may also be used in place in lieu of boiled water.

Boiled or bottled water may also be used to wash dishes by hand. Home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170 degrees and have a full drying cycle do not require boiled or bottled water.

According to the CCHD, the water may be used for bathing as long as it is not consumed and is safe for laundry.

