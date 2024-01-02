FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Fredonia Central School District says Middle School Principal Paula Troutman unexpectedly passed away on Monday evening.

“Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Paula,” School Superintendent Brad Zilliox wrote in a statement. “Our goal is to be as transparent as possible while still protecting the privacy of the family. During this time as we process the tragic news and cope with grief, we want to be sure that everyone within our district has access to counseling and bereavement support services.”

A crisis team was made available to faculty and staff on Tuesday morning and students and families were invited to gather at the high school library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, the district shared a document from the National Association of School Psychologists on death and grief.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know we will support each other as we fondly remember Mrs. Troutman and her outstanding work with our district,” Zilliox wrote.

Fredonia says school will resume as planned on Wednesday.