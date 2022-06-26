FREWSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Frewsburg man suffered minor injuries after his motorcycle hit an animal on Frew Run Road just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office.

Robert Lingenfelter was reportedly taken to UPMC by Frewsburg Fire for treatment of his injuries. Per the Sheriff’s office, Lingenfelter lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected from the bike after hitting the animal.

He was traveling east on Frew Run Road at the time of the collision. The animal involved in the incident was not identified in the report.