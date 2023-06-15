JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael Burham spent more than a week on the run, suspected of rape, arson, killing a Jamestown woman, and kidnapping an elderly couple in Pennsylvania and driving them to South Carolina — the state where he was later found.

Kala Hodgkin, 34, was fatally shot last month, but before Burham faces prosecution in Chautauqua County, District Attorney Jason Schmidt says he’ll be charged in Pennsylvania first.

Here’s how he explained it to us Wednesday night:

“The bottom line here is that we have deliberately held off on asserting any charges arising from the homicide or arson because we are still actively developing evidence. Once we charge any case then our ability to further investigate the case can be complicated by New York’s discovery laws and of course the right to counsel attaches as well. Therefore, it’s in our best interest to slow things down until we are in the best possible position to proceed with a prosecution. Obviously, we are headed in that direction but we are not there yet. With this understanding, I coordinated with the district attorney of Warren County, Pennsylvania to arrange for that state to go first in pursuing its charges arising from the abduction of the elderly couple. This ensures that Mr. Burham remains in custody while we work behind the scenes to prepare for our charges.” Chautauqua County DA Jason Schmidt

This follows the 34-year-old’s Wednesday appearance in a federal courtroom in western New York, where a charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was dismissed.

Burham, although a suspect, has not been officially charged in Hodgkin’s death.