DEWITTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County property where human bones were unearthed Tuesday appears to be an unmarked grave.

A contractor excavating land on a Dewittville property discovered the bones, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Two sets of human remains were recovered.

Chautauqua County forensic investigators were first on the scene to check things out and held the property overnight. Mercyhurst College forensic anthropology students also helped with the investigation.

The bones, found at the former Chautauqua County Alms House, were determined to be “quite old. ” The Alms House, also known as County Farm, was opened in the early 1800s and stayed open for more than 100 years.

It was revealed that “numerous people [were] buried on the property during that time,” and the incident doesn’t appear suspicious, according to research by the sheriff’s office.

The county is working to contact the property owner about the remains.