MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Chautauqua County Jail has been charged after an alleged incident from last weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark covered himself in bodily fluids in order to cause a disturbance. They say he came into contact with several jail employees.
Clark was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, which is a felony. The Sheriff’s Office said he’ll be arraigned via centralized arraignment in Mayville.
Latest Posts
- Inmate accused of covering himself in bodily fluids, aggravated harassment
- At only 13, she’s already been accepted into med school
- Erie County to provide first update on gun violence since formation of task force
- ‘It was chaos’: Witnesses describe Indiana mall shooting scene
- Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ stopped Indiana mall shooting, broke mall rules
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.