MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Chautauqua County Jail has been charged after an alleged incident from last weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says 46-year-old Winfred Clark covered himself in bodily fluids in order to cause a disturbance. They say he came into contact with several jail employees.

Clark was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate, which is a felony. The Sheriff’s Office said he’ll be arraigned via centralized arraignment in Mayville.