JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown High School entered a ‘hold-in-place’ procedure Tuesday morning after a fight involving multiple students in the cafeteria.

According to the school, police immediately responded and the students involved were taken into custody.

“The school will seek the maximum disciplinary actions as allowed within district policies and state law,” a statement from Jamestown Public Schools read. “Where appropriate, charges will be filed.”

Although there was speculation that a stabbing had occurred at the school, Jamestown police said that this did not happen.

The district noted that it is “proud of the response of staff who intervened and students who immediately dispersed upon being asked.”