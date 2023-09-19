JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two were arrested after a search warrant turned up fentanyl, crack, meth, and several cartons of cigarettes Monday morning in Jamestown.

Jamestown police say they worked with Ellicott police and Chautauqua County’s Sheriff and District Attorney offices in an operation leading to the arrests of Steven Patterson, 52 and Jamie Bennett, 39.

The raid took place at an apartment on S. Main Street. It stemmed from a month-long investigation into sales of illegal drugs and untaxed cigarettes from the residence, police said, noting that vehicles were also searched that morning.

In addition to the items mentioned above, authorities say they also found scales and cash.

Patterson and Bennett were charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia, as well as third and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Following their arrests, Patterson and Bennett were taken to the city jail to be held pending arraignment.