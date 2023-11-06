JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people accused of drug possession over the weekend were accused of having meth almost exactly a day later.

Early Sunday morning, three Jamestown residents were stopped by city police in the area of Lincoln Street near East 6th Street for alleged traffic infractions.

As police investigated, they say it was determined that Joshua Warner, 37, Kim Nutting, 49, and Patrick Patterson, 48, all had meth in their possession. Nutting and Patterson had digital scales, too, they said.

Almost 24 hours earlier, police say Warner and Nutting had been arrested on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Now, the three are facing the following charges:

Warner : criminal possession of a controlled substance (7th degree), aggravated unlicensed operation, two counts of improperly turning without a signal

: criminal possession of a controlled substance (7th degree), aggravated unlicensed operation, two counts of improperly turning without a signal Nutting : criminal possession of a controlled substance (7th degree), criminally using drug paraphernalia

: criminal possession of a controlled substance (7th degree), criminally using drug paraphernalia Patterson: criminal possession of a controlled substance (7th degree), criminally using drug paraphernalia

Following their arrests, the three were taken to the Jamestown city jail before being released.