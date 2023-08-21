JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people with orders to keep away from each other are now facing charges for allegedly doing just the opposite.
Jamestown police say they went to an apartment building on the city’s north side Sunday evening to check on someone. As they went up the stairs, police say they found Jakiera Wright, 19, and Robert Gilbert, 22, willingly talking to each other.
But here’s the issue, police say — they both have stay away orders of protection against each other. After they were found, each was taken into custody.
Wright was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, while Gilbert was charged with aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt. Both were both held pending arraignment.
