LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cummins is planning to invest more than $1 billion in its engine manufacturing network across the United States. That includes the company’s Jamestown Engine Plant.

“Over half of all medium- and heavy-duty trucks on the road in the U.S. today use Cummins engines,” Cummins said.

In all, the plan is to invest $452 million in the 998,000-square-foot Chautauqua County facility “to produce the industry’s first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform that leverages a range of lower carbon fuel types,” according to Cummins.

Cummins plans to both retain current jobs and create new ones with this investment.

President Joe Biden is visiting Cummins’ facility in Fridley, Minnesota on Monday.

“Support from the Biden Administration and Congress with legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act are driving the clean energy economy forward in the United States and critical to our decarbonization efforts,” Cummins President and CEO Jennifer Rumsey says.

Cummins, headquartered in Indiana, was founded in 1919 and employs more than 73,00 people.