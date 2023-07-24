JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for help finding a missing man from Jamestown.

This vehicle is similar to the one driven by Michos.

George Michos is an 80-year-old Jamestown resident. He’s 5’11” with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen Sunday around 2:45 p.m.

Michos, who has dementia, may be in need of medical attention. When last seen on Spruce Street, he was driving a black 2013 Toyota RAV4. The license plate is “HBT4548.”

At the time, Michos was wearing a dark blue polo shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State police at (716) 366-4179.