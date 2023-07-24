JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities are looking for help finding a missing man from Jamestown.
George Michos is an 80-year-old Jamestown resident. He’s 5’11” with gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen Sunday around 2:45 p.m.
Michos, who has dementia, may be in need of medical attention. When last seen on Spruce Street, he was driving a black 2013 Toyota RAV4. The license plate is “HBT4548.”
At the time, Michos was wearing a dark blue polo shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or State police at (716) 366-4179.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.