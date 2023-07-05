JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Wednesday morning, Jamestown police say they found a woman who was wanted for shoplifting in Pennsylvania.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., patrol officers say they were in the area of the Prendergast Library on Cherry Street when they noticed 36-year-old Jena Blocker.
Police say they knew she was wanted, subsequently taking her into custody. Blocker was held pending arraignment.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.