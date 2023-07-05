JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Wednesday morning, Jamestown police say they found a woman who was wanted for shoplifting in Pennsylvania.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., patrol officers say they were in the area of the Prendergast Library on Cherry Street when they noticed 36-year-old Jena Blocker.

Police say they knew she was wanted, subsequently taking her into custody. Blocker was held pending arraignment.