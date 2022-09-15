JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re a Betty White fan, a trip to Jamestown might be in your future. The National Comedy Center is now home to rare artifacts from the iconic actress and comedian’s decades-long career.

Wednesday marked 37 years since the premiere of “The Golden Girls,” starring White as “Rose Nylund,” alongside actresses Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

The items donated include a Rose Nylund sweater, an Elka Ostrovsky tracksuit from “Hot in Cleveland,” a gown she wore to the 1986 Emmy Awards ceremony and five Emmy statuettes.

Other pieces from the collection include the sweater White wore during a Superbowl XLV snickers commercial.

Friends of the icon, like Carol Burnett, said White would have been thrilled to have pieces of her career displayed at the National Comedy Center. Burnett said it’s especially true because Jamestown is the hometown of White’s close friend Lucille Ball.

“Betty would have been thrilled to be celebrated at the National Comedy Center — not only because it’s the official museum for comedy but because it’s located in her dear friend Lucille Ball’s hometown and based on Lucy’s vision,” Carol Burnett said.

“It was one of the honors of my life to have both Betty and Lucy as close friends and cherished mentors, and to have worked so closely with them through the years. Now their legacies are preserved, side by side, for generations to come, which makes me very happy. We all miss them both dearly but their comedy is timeless.”

White died on December 31, 2021, 17 days before her one-hundredth birthday. She’s remembered by many as an American treasure and an all-time great.

If you’re interested in seeing White’s collection at the National Comedy Center, learn more here.