JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A now-former postal worker living in Jamestown was indicted on eight criminal counts pertaining to her old job.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York announced that 40-year-old Anita Miller was facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the charges against her. She’s been accused of six counts of theft of mail by a postal employee and two counts of delay of mail by a postal employee.

According to prosecutors, Miller committed the alleged crimes in February and March of last year. Specifically, there were six occasions where she allegedly stole gift cards or cash from mailed envelopes, they say.

The delay of mail charges stem from two incidents that allegedly occurred that March, officials said. Miller was arrested following an investigation by U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.