JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police arrested four people on Tuesday, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit, which started in Jamestown just before noon and ended in Frewsburg.

The pursuit began after police attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of Allen Street and Willard Street, as police reportedly observed Samuel Pointer, a wanted parolee, driving a vehicle. Instead of pulling over, Pointer led the pursuit out of Jamestown, through the Town of Ellicott and into Frewsburg.

The pursuit concluded on Falconer-Frewsburg Road, where Pointer, 40, and passenger Dakota Trippe, 23, were taken into custody. An infant was reportedly in the back seat of the vehicle at the time of the chase.

Following the pursuit, a search warrant was executed by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force at Pointer’s residence. According to police, the search yielded 11.2 grams of heroin, 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, 8.4 grams of fentanyl and 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, as well as two handguns.

Pointer was charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Two counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree

Aggravated family offense

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree

Failure to comply with a lawful order

Speed in zone

Don Lawson, 49, who was inside the home at the time of the search warrant’s execution, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Trippe and Russell Bartlett, 44, who was also in the home at the time of the search, were each charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Other units involved in the pursuit include the Town of Ellicott Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police. Chautauqua County Emergency Medical Services also assisted.