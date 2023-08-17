JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A homeless man on probation in Jamestown was taken into custody for a number of reasons, police in the city announced early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police were in the area of Cherry and W. 5th streets after numerous trespassing and criminal mischief complaints were recently received.

There, 32-year-old Michael Green was found. Police say they determined that he had been making graffiti on the Cherry Street ramp just before officers got there.

When Green was arrested and searched, police say they found meth and cocaine, as well as a gravity knife (which is illegal in New York), in his possession.

Taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment, Green stands charged with making graffiti, possession of graffiti instruments, criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.