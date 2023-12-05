JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A homeless man has been accused of burglarizing an auto shop in Jamestown.

Late Monday night around 11:30, police in the city responded to an alarm at J-1 Auto on Winsor Street. There, they say they found a broken window and a man inside.

Identified by police as 36-year-old Chad Walters, they say the man ignored officers’ commands to get out. Eventually, a key holder was called to the scene and police were able to get inside.

Walters was taken into custody without incident and brought to the city jail. He faces charges of burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools.

Pending arraignment, he was held in the jail.