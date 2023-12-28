JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A caretaker has been accused of abusing a physically disabled person at a care facility in Jamestown.

On December 17, members of the Jamestown Police Department were made aware of an incident that had occurred in the past. They say an investigation determined that Patricia Baez, 51, grabbed an adult by the neck and dragged them to their room.

On Wednesday night, Jamestown police arrested Baez at her home, charging her with endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person and criminal obstruction of breathing.

Following her arrest, Baez was taken to the Jamestown city jail to be held for court.