JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown community is in shock as the suspect in the May murder of a Jamestown woman is back on the run.

Michael Burham is the prime suspect in the alleged murder of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, who was found dead on May 11. Burham then led police on a weeks-long manhunt, which ended in South Carolina. Sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning, Burham escaped from a Warren County, Pennsylvania jail where he was being held on charges in a kidnapping case.

“It’s just like a nightmare all over again,” said Theresa Shaw, Hodgkin’s aunt. “He has nothing to lose so he’s going to do whatever he wants.”

Shaw said that this has taken a toll on the Hodgkins family. She also said that there has a lot of questions as to how this even happened.

“There’s no reason why this should’ve happened,” she said.

Leaders in the Jamestown community are just as surprised.

“I was in complete shock, like everyone else. It’s a development we don’t expect. It caught everybody off guard it’s shocking,” said Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

“I think a lot of people are baffled that it could even happen, but apparently it did,” Jamestown councilmember Bill Reynolds added. “Is there any concern that he could end up out here in Jamestown? I don’t if there’s extended family or friends that he would rely on to aide him in his continuing running away from authorities.”

Law enforcement is encouraging residents to be on high alert, and police will be increasing patrols in the Jamestown area.

“Mr. Burham has ties and family in the community. The witnesses are here in Chautauqua county. That’s our primary concern is to make sure we’re prepared in case he makes the decision to come back into the jurisdiction and the safety of the witnesses in the case were developing as well as the larger community,” Schmidt said.

Anyone with tips and/or information is asked to call 726-483-8477. If you see Burham, authorities say not to approach him and call 911 immediately.