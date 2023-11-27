BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A long-abandoned furniture factory in Jamestown is set to be demolished, ending a years-long controversy in the city, Senator Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

The former Crawford Furniture Factory, located on Allen Street, went up in flames in a fire in November 2022 and risked the release of potentially hazardous chemicals into the air in the area, including asbestos. At the time of the blaze, the building had been abandoned and was tax delinquent since 2018, according to the city.

Schumer said in a statement Monday that the Environmental Protection Agency will be at the site helping the cleanup process and that local taxpayers will not have to pay for the demolition.

The furniture factory began business in 1883.

“The old Crawford Furniture Factory was once a beating heart for Jamestown’s economy, but for too long, this crumbling building sat as an eyesore, and as last year’s fire showed, its continued presence would only put our public health and environment at risk,” Schumer said in a news release. “This federal cleanup is a win-win-win: knocking down the crumbling walls which were devastated by the fire, removing toxic contaminants like asbestos from our community, all while taking the burden off our local taxpayers in Jamestown.”