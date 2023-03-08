JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing charges after police say he sped through a school zone while kids were walking to school.

The alleged incident happened Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Jamestown authorities say Matthew Haskins, 25, failed to stop at a stop sign at Brad Street and Foote Avenue.

“The [Ford] Escape then sped eastbound across four lanes of traffic on Foote Avenue, almost causing an accident with oncoming vehicles,” Jamestown police said.

Continuing down Brad Street toward Martin Road near Jefferson Middle School, police say Haskins sped through a school zone. Eventually, they say he pulled over inside Bradmar Circle.

Haskins, who was allegedly driving with a suspended license, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation, failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding in a school zone and reckless driving among other offenses.

After being taken to the Jamestown City Jail, Haskins was released on a court appearance ticket.