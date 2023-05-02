JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past Saturday afternoon, police in Jamestown arrested a man accused of attacking and imprisoning a woman in an apartment on the city’s north side.
Over a number of hours, Jamestown police say Arthur Hubbard, 33, repeatedly struck, dragged and restrained the woman in an apartment whenever she attempted to leave.
Police say the woman was eventually able to escape and get to a friend’s apartment, where she was able to call authorities.
“Hubbard had damaged her phone,” police said.
Hubbard was charged with criminal mischief, assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation. He’s being held pending arraignment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.