BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man has been accused of assaulting a woman in a domestic incident.

Early Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., police responded to an address on the city’s west side. They say 52-year-old William Hernandez held a woman to the ground and struck her several times, injuring her face.

He was placed in custody without incident and taken to the city jail to be held pending arraignment. Hernandez was charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment.