BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to distributing heroin and fentanyl that resulted in two people fatally overdosing in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Steven Mojica Medina, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Officials said that on Aug. 30, 2018, an individual identified as J.H. fatally overdosed after ingesting a substance containing fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, which both were provided to the individual by Medina.

Just over a week later on Sept. 9, an individual identified as J.T. also fatally overdosed after ingesting a substance containing heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. Medina provided the substance to a third party, who then gave it to the now-deceased individual, according to officials.

The Jamestown Police Department conducted controlled heroin and fentanyl purchases from Medina on Dec. 1 and 2, 2020, which was followed by a search warrant executed at Medina’s residence. Officials said that during the search, investigators discovered two loaded firearms, cocaine and 48 bags of fentanyl weighing just under two grams. Medina is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Just under a year later, on Nov. 1, 2021, Medina was pulled over in his vehicle by Jamestown police. Officers recovered a semi-automatic pistol, six magazines and around 167 rounds of ammo as well as 24 wrapped baggies of crack cocaine, according to officials.

Medina is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11, where he faces a maximum of 50 years in prison and a $1 million fine.