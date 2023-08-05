JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened police with a knife, with one officer suffering a minor injury while attempting to take the man into custody, the Jamestown Police Department announced.
James Caloren, 41, was charged with:
- Second-degree assault
- First-degree reckless endangerment
- Resisting arrest
- Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Obstructing governmental administration
Police responded to a call about a fight at the Cherry Lounge around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, it is alleged that several patrons had Caloren pinned to the ground while he was in possession of a knife.
Caloren proceeded to allegedly threaten police with the knife, and while he was being disarmed and taken into custody, one officer suffered a cut resulting in a minor injury.
Caloren was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail without further incident, where he is being held pending arraignment.
