BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was arrested Saturday evening after threatening a child with a broomstick and attempting to fight the child, Jamestown police said.

Rudy J. Damonti III, 41, was charged with menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment as well as criminal possession of a weapon. Officers say around 7 p.m. they found Damonti in front of the Jamestown police station on E 2nd Street and Spring Street, “threatening harm to a juvenile victim.”

An investigation found Damonti had threatened the child with a broomstick “while swinging it in a threatening manner,” police said. Around the time police arrived at the scene, Damonti then dropped the broom and attempted to engage in a physical altercation with the child. Officers intervened before Damonti was able to fight the child.

After being taken into custody on the charges of menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, officers discovered that Damonti had been previously convicted of a crime and added the charge of criminal weapons possession.

Damonti is being held in the Jamestown City Jail pending his arraignment.