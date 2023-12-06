JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man who was arrested Monday for allegedly burglarizing an auto shop was arrested again Wednesday and charged with leading Jamestown police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

According to Jamestown police, officers responded to an “Eastside business” for a report of a stolen vehicle, at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

One hour later, police said officers were alerted that the alleged stolen vehicle had been returned to the parking lot of the same business.

Police said while officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the operator of the vehicle, 36-year-old Chad E. Walters, fled the scene. They said Walters fled at a high rate of speed through the parking lot, down a small embankment, and fled onto E. 2nd Street.

A vehicle pursuit ensued but was terminated a short time later after the vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Poland. Walters allegedly fled into a nearby garage where, police said, was located by Jamestown police and taken into custody without incident.

Walters is charged with the following:

Grand larceny in the third degree

Unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

He was held pending arraignment and additional charges are possible through the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Walters’ Monday arrest was for an alleged burglary at J-1 Auto on Winsor Street.