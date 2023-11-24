BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A person was airlifted to a hospital, and a Jamestown man was taken into custody on assault and other charges in connection to an alleged stabbing in the city of Jamestown Friday afternoon, police said.

Jamestown Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the city’s north side at about 2:47 p.m. and found a victim with “several stab wounds” in front of the residence, according to a media release. As police administered first aid, other officers found Carlos R. Castro at the scene and arrested him.

The alleged stabbing victim was treated on the scene by responders from Jamestown Fire and Chautauqua County EMS before being transported by helicopter to a hospital. Police did not provide details on the alleged victim’s current condition.

Castro, 46, was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and two counts of menacing. He is being held at the city jail pending arraignment.