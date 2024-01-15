BUFFALO, N.Y (WIVB) — A Jamestown man was arrested on arson and criminal contempt charges Monday after violating a protection order and igniting a pile of wood inside an electric cooking stove to heat an apartment, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a possible fire inside an apartment on the city’s north side just before 2 p.m., according to the Jamestown Police Department. Jared Leroy, 43, was found inside the apartment along with a woman “who has a valid stay away order of protection against [Leroy],” police said.

Police said the apartment had no utilities.

While the woman was “willingly in [Leroy’s] company,” police said, an investigation found Leroy had “intentionally ignited a pile of wood inside of an electric cooking stove as a means to heat the apartment.”

The wood fire caused the electric stove to melt, resulting in smoke damage to the apartment. No one was injured in the incident. The apartment has been condemned by the Jamestown Department of Development.

Leroy was charged with third degree arson and second degree criminal contempt. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and held for court.