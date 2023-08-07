BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing a lengthy list of charges related to multiple alleged sex crimes against two children under 17 years old, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Michael Lamb, 37, was indicted on a 12-count indictment on July 17, the DA’s office said. He pled not guilty to the charges. The charges are as follows:

Four counts of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, each a class A-II violent felony

Five counts of Rape in the First degree, each a class B violent felony

One count of Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First degree

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, each a class A misdemeanor

According to the DA, the crimes are all alleged to have taken place in Jamestown between February 2021 and January 2023.

Lamb is currently being held in Chautauqua County Jail, where his bail is set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He is being represented by a public defender and will have a discovery conference on Thursday.

The charges resulted from what the DA described as a “lengthy investigation” by the DA’s office, the Jamestown Police Department Juvenile Bureau and the Child Advocacy Program of Chautauqua County.