UPDATE:

The Jamestown Police Department said at 8 p.m. Monday that the suspect has been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station Monday evening.

Police say the alleged armed robbery took place at a Kwik Fill.

A photo of the individual is below.

Anyone with information regarding the individual is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS.

Courtesy of Jamestown Police Department