JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Jamestown say they arrested a driver early Monday morning who was both intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a city street.

Just after 2 a.m., the police department’s DWI unit says it saw a vehicle moving the wrong way on E. 4th Street near Pine. After stopping the vehicle, police say they determined that Kellen Fiore, 30, was driving drunk.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody without incident and taken to Jamestown’s city jail. He was charged with aggravated DWI, driving the wrong way on a one-way street and driving with a suspended registration.

Fiore was released on court appearance tickets.