JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing charges after police in the city say he tried to destroy narcotics in the back of a patrol vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, police stopped a vehicle in the area of N. Main Street near W. 18th. While searching the vehicle, they say they found a ripped baggie with a white, powdery substance.

Both the driver, Devonte Green, 24, and the passenger, Kyle Stilson, 27, were taken into custody. Stilson was allegedly found to be in possession of mannitol, which police say is a common substance used to mix with narcotics. He was charged with two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Police say that as Green was being transported, he removed a large quantity of fentanyl that was concealed on his body. In all, they say he had nearly 11 grams of fentanyl on him.

“Devonte ripped the bag open and attempted to destroy the narcotics in the back of the patrol vehicle,” police said.

Green was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Both men were held at the Jamestown city jail pending arraignment at a later time.