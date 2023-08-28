JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An alligator in Jamestown? Not quite, but police say someone there tried fooling them into believing that.

Early Monday morning, around 3 a.m., Jamestown officers say they were patrolling at Panzarella Park on the riverwalk when they found a woman “who pointed and alerted to an alleged alligator in the river.”

Officers, who continued walking, happened to find a man who they said was violating an order of protection to stay away from someone. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Jamestown resident Jason Goodwin.

“A subsequent investigation determined that the alleged alligator sighting was a ruse to keep officers from going in the direction of Goodwin,” police said.

Goodwin, who was previously convicted of second-degree criminal contempt, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Following his arrest, Goodwin was taken to the Jamestown city jail to await arraignment.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.