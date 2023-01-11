JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say a woman was held against her will at an address on the east side of the city.

Officers were unable to tell News 4 the specific street where this took place. They did say they went to the scene, responding to an alleged domestic incident, on Tuesday night, just after 11 p.m.

According to police, they forced their way inside, where 40-year-old Khalif Swanson, Jr. was found.

“Further investigation determined the female victim was being held inside the residence against her will,” police wrote.

Swanson was charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, obstructing governmental administration, aggravated family offense and harassment. He was taken to the city jail to await arraignment.