JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police say they are looking to speak with a man in regards to an early morning incident that occurred Thursday.

Police are seeking to speak with Michael Burham, 34, and say he may be in the Jamestown or Warren, Pennsylvania area.

Police say Burham is believed to be armed and dangerous. They say he is believed to be operating a red Dodge Ram pickup truck with New York license plate 889 44NC.

In an update, police say they located the pick up truck but it was not immediately clear whether or not Burham was located.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477.

There was no further information as to what the incident was. News 4 will provide updates when they become available.