JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police are working to find a stolen vehicle after the driver sped away from officers during a traffic stop.

The vehicle is a black 2019 Mazda CX-5, plate number NY-JMH 7363, believed to be stolen out of Staten Island.

A JPD officer pulled over the Mazda Thursday around 1:40 p.m. on W. 6th Street at Clinton Street. The driver refused to roll down the window and he and his passenger sped away.

The vehicle was last seen speeding south on Foote Avenue to Ivy Street and turned west down Cole Avenue.

Courtesy: Jamestown Police Department

Joseph Marcov, 21, of Brooklyn N.Y., is believed to be the driver of the vehicle, a Jamestown Police and New York City Police Department investigation revealed.

NYPD investigators told JPD the Mazda was stolen from a Staten Island driveway Monday at 10:30 p.m.

Jamestown Police applied for warrants for Marcov that include first-degree felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer and numerous other vehicle and traffic charges.

The identity of the passenger is still unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or submit an anonymous tip at (716) 483-8477.