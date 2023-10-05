JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered teen.

Police say Zachary Hamby, 18, has autism and was last seen on Oct. 2 in the City of Jamestown. He is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call the police department immediately as 716-483-7537.