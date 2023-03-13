JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — For part of today, and maybe tomorrow, too, Jamestown residents on the city’s west side might have some discolored water.
The City of Jamestown put out a utility alert on Monday around 10:20 a.m., saying the discolored water could appear for the next 12 to 24 hours.
It’s due to a water main break at W. Third Street and Fairview Avenue. Anyone in need of further assistance can call or text the city at (716) 333-8617.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.