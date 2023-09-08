JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman from Jamestown has been accused of relieving herself at the door of a business in the city.

Officers responded to the downtown business on Thursday, shortly before 12:30 p.m. According to a police report from Jamestown officers, Jennifer Allen, 38, was accused of the act, in which officials say she defecated on the doorstep.

The business owner said Allen did it, and police were able to track her down to a business in the Brooklyn Square area a couple of hours later. She was then taken into custody without incident and brought to the city jail.

Allen was charged with criminal tampering and held pending arraignment.